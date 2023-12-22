Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.46.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares in the company, valued at $35,862,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,892 shares of company stock worth $637,547. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

