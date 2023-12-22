T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

