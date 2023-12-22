Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 21,369 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $14,736.24.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,440 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

