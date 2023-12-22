Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.89.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.10. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 1,790.06% and a negative net margin of 1,498.57%. Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 100,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,003,667.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

