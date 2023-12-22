Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

TENB stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

