Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.63

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.63 and last traded at $92.38, with a volume of 24085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $210,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,761,000 after buying an additional 96,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

