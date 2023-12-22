Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $254.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

