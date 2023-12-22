Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.86.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.52. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $809.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

