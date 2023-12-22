Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.52. 218,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average of $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.