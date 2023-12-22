Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.45. 316,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,396. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

