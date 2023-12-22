The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 3,938 Shares

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDEGet Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $222,812.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,309.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andersons Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Andersons

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 68.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 167,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.