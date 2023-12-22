The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 3,938 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $222,812.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,309.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andersons Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Andersons

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 68.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 167,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.