The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Jonathan Skelly Sells 9,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

