The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.