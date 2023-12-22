The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

CI opened at $297.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average is $285.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

