The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

