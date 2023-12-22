The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.