The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23,692.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,075. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

