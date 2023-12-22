The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Reduced by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.96. 660,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

