The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $157.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $139.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

