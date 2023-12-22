The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $35.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.93.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

