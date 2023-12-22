The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,404 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 1.7% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Hershey worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.20 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.