The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $124.97 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

