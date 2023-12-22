The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Reduced by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

