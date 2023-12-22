The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $35.29. 526,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

