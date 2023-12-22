Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director John A. Mclean Sells 3,863 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TOL opened at $103.28 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

