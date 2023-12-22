TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,554 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.77% of TopBuild worth $61,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLD traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $150.88 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.91.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

