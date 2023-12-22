Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TTC

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.