Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.