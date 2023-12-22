Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $74.40 and last traded at $74.47. Approximately 480,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,385,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

Specifically, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,301,307. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 246.39, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 306.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

