Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Reduced by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up 1.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TREX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,033. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

