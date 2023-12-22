Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for 1.5% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 67.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,065 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 101.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 0.2 %

TREX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,821. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.