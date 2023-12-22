TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRUE. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TrueCar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TrueCar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TrueCar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TrueCar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

