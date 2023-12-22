Truist Financial Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $84.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

EW stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 345,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 75.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

