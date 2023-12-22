Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 737,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,439,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

