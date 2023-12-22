U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 126.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

