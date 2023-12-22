U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.