UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $127.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

