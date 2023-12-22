Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $473.64. 72,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.