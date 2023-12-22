Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after buying an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 241,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,149. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

