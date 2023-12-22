Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

UNP stock opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.32. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

