United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

