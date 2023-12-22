United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.29. The company had a trading volume of 314,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

