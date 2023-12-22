United Security Bancshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

United Security Bancshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $147.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

