United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

