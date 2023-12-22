United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Recommended Stories
