United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.60

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $231.60 and last traded at $231.60, with a volume of 967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.42.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.92.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile



United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

