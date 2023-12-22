Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,205 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.64% of Valvoline worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.2 %

VVV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 160,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,104. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

