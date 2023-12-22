Vanderbilt University Acquires Shares of 16,341 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $908,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 364,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,753. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

