Vanderbilt University Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Welltower were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,822. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

