Vanderbilt University Boosts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanderbilt University increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

