Vanderbilt University Buys New Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 72,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.