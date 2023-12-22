Vanderbilt University Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,156,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 116.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.96. 11,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Wedbush began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

